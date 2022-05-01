Mint Club Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $2.04 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018312 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.