Mist (MIST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $706,416.00

Mist (MIST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $706,416.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00100993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00029076 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, "Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no "dev team". There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. "

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

