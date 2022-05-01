Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $30,690.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.00557841 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

