Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE:ME opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.15 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. Moneta Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.97.
