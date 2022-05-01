Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:ME opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.15 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. Moneta Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.97.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

About Moneta Gold (Get Rating)

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.