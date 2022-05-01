MONK (MONK) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. MONK has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $13,024.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

