Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GLUE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). Sell-side analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after acquiring an additional 285,087 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 233,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 93,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.