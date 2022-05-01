Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.81.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,629,000 after buying an additional 399,341 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,097,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,810. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

