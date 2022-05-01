Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.81.
Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.
In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,097,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,810. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.
About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
