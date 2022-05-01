Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The firm has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

