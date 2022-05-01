Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,629,000 after purchasing an additional 399,341 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

MS traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,097,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,810. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

