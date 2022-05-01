Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $89.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 42,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.