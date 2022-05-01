Motco Acquires Shares of 1,912 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 56,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,431,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after buying an additional 307,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,006. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

