Motco Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

NYSE DUK traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $110.16. 5,423,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

