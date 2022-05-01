Motco Decreases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,164. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

