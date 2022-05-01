Motco Has $133,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Motco cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.53. 2,866,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,510. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77.

