Motco Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Motco decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.95. 41,141,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,155,830. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $184.51 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

