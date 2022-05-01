Motco Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,823,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,757. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.