Motco Sells 165 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Motco reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after buying an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,276,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,089,000 after buying an additional 305,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,832,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

