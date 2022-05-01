Motco Sells 2,808 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 706.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 724,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

SLB traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,611,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

