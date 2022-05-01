Motco Sells 369 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Prologis were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $12.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.29. 9,997,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,822. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

