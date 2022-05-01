Motco Sells 58,038 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,038 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.76. 6,279,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

