Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Shares of MCBI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
