Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Shares of MCBI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

