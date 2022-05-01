Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,989. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,236,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,014,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $297,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

