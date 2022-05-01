MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI traded down $12.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $421.25. 631,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,929. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $415.33 and a one year high of $679.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.21 and a 200 day moving average of $557.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

