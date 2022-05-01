MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $570.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $421.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI has a 1 year low of $415.33 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.87.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

