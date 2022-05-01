M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after acquiring an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,018,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,984,000 after buying an additional 187,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

