MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $245,851,000 after purchasing an additional 89,331 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $74.64. 9,199,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

