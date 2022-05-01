MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $40,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

