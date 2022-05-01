MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $57.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $57,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,311,000.

IWM stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. 41,141,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,155,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $184.51 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

