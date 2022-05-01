MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $62.26 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $62,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 54,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $10.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.98. 4,853,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

