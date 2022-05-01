MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,917 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.13. 7,964,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $407.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.71. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

