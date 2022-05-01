MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,700. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

