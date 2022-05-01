MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,193,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,155,370. The company has a market cap of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average is $277.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

