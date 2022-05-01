MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $14.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.25. 91,865,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,499,056. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $312.60 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

