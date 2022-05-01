MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,052 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $36,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of ABT traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.50. 6,815,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,654. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

