Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.75. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 883.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $12.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

