MustangCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (MST) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MustangCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MustangCoin has a market cap of $10,788.23 and approximately $57.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MustangCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

MustangCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MustangCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MustangCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.