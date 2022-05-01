My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $811,182.00

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $811,182.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00039682 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.51 or 0.07281326 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042598 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

