National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) & CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Critical Comparison

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares National Australia Bank and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.92 $1.74 billion N/A N/A CF Bankshares $63.99 million 1.73 $18.45 million $2.77 7.62

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A CF Bankshares 28.84% 15.22% 1.24%

Volatility and Risk

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Australia Bank and CF Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National Australia Bank beats CF Bankshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank (Get Rating)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, deposit accounts, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, farm management, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. National Australia Bank Limited also provides home loans; personal loans; business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About CF Bankshares (Get Rating)

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and treasury management depository services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, and Summit counties, Ohio; and a loan production office located in Franklin County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.