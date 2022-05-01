National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$102.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NA. CIBC raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NA opened at C$89.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.45. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$88.88 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.