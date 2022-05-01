Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 20,905 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $33,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $265.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.36 and its 200-day moving average is $299.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

