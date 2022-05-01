Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 22,931 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6,648.50%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

