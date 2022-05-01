Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 72,204 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $25,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.