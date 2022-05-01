Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 89,917 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 102,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 103,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $360.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

