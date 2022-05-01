Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,869 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $30,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

