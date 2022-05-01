Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $26,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $428.49 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.01 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.72.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.