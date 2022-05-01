Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $33,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

