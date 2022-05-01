Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 10,574 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after buying an additional 134,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,155,000 after buying an additional 591,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,726,000 after acquiring an additional 213,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $162.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

