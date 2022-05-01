Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 24,458 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.