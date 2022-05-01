Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $138.82. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

