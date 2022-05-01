Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.25% of Primerica worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 98.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Primerica by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI opened at $129.56 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average of $147.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

Primerica Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.